Madhya Pradesh college students booked for ragging, forcing to do obscene acts

A criminal case of ragging against unidentified students of the government-run Mahatma Gandhi Memorial (MGM) Medical College has been registered in Madhya Pradesh's Indore city following a complaint received on the University Grants Commission (UGC) helpline, police said on Monday.

Following a formal complaint lodged by an employee of the MGM Medical College, a case was registered against unidentified senior students of the institute late on Sunday night, said Tehzeeb Qazi, in-charge of the Sanyogitaganj police station. He said the FIR (first information report was registered under sections 342 (wrongful confinement), 294 (obscene act), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Qazi said there were allegations against senior students of the college that they harassed junior pupils physically and mentally by issuing awkward orders in the last few days.

"We will identify the accused by recording statements of the victim junior students of the medical college," he said.

MGM Medical College Dean Dr Sanjay Dixit said an aggrieved student of the institute had complained to the UGC's anti-ragging helpline a few days ago and on getting information about it, a case has been registered with the police.

Dixit said details provided regarding the allegations of ragging have been handed over to the police by the college management for investigation.

The dean claimed the alleged incident of ragging took place outside the premises of the college and its hostels.