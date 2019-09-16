Madhya Pradesh floods cause Rs 10,000 crore damage

Incessant rains and resultant floods in Madhya Pradesh has caused damage to the tune of Rs 10,000 crore, according to the state government.

State’s chief secretary Sudhi Ranan Mohanty informed media men in Indore on Monday that standing crops in 75000 hectare land worth around Rs 8000 crore have been completely destroyed in devastating floods across the state. Loss to the government due to damage of roads is estimated at Rs 2000 crore, he added.

The chief secretary, who went to Indore to review relief and rehabilitation works following massive floods in the Malwa region, said this year rains have been 50% in excess to the normal in the state, forcing the authorities to open gates of all reservoirs.

Danger of the flood still looms large over state as weather department has forecast more rains in coming days.

Seeking Central assistance for flood package, Mohanty said the revenue department has prepared a report on the extent of damage which will be sent to the Centre soon.

The worst-hit districts due to the flood are Mandsaur and Neemuch districts on Rajasthan border where thousands of people in over 100 villages have been evacuated. Nearly 21,000 flood-hit villagers are living in temporary camps put up by the government. Mandsaur town and adjoining villages witnessed water entering into houses following overflowing of the Gandhi Sagar dam on Sunday.

In the Narmada valley thousands of families are facing threat of inundation due to filling of the Sardar Sarovar dam up to its optimum level of 138 meters.

Nearly 30,000 projected-affected people (PAP) of the Sardar Sarovar Project have not been rehabilitated. Their villages are getting inundated by the backwater of the dam. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to celebrate his birthday on September 17 at the site of the dam filled to the brim.