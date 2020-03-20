Madhya Pradesh records first COVID-19 cases

Madhya Pradesh records first COVID-19 cases; 4 from Jabalpur test positive

PTI
PTI, Jabalpur,
  • Mar 20 2020, 23:58 ist
  • updated: Mar 20 2020, 23:58 ist
The samples were tested at Jabalpur's National Institute of Research In Tribal Health, which is a second centre besides Bhopal's AIIMS which is authorised to conduct coronavirus tests in Madhya Pradesh.(Credit: PTI Photo)

Madhya Pradesh on Friday recorded its first cases of coronavirus with four persons testing positive in the state's Jabalpur city.

Three members of a family who had returned from Dubai and another person who returned from Germany were found to have contracted the infection, Jabalpur District Collector Bharat Yadav told PTI.

All four had returned to India two days ago, and after the state administration learnt about their overseas travel, officials contacted them and collected their samples, Yadav said.

The samples were tested at Jabalpur's National Institute of Research In Tribal Health, which is a second centre besides Bhopal's AIIMS which is authorised to conduct coronavirus tests in Madhya Pradesh.

All four were admitted to isolation ward of the government-run Victoria Hospital but now they have been shifted to isolation ward of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Medical Hospital here, the collector said.

The administration is now gathering information about all those with whom they came in contact after arriving in Jabalpur, he said. 

