Madhya Pradesh urination victim seeks release of accused, says latter realised his mistake

The victim of the urination incident in Sidhi district of Madhya Pradesh has urged the state government to release the accused involved in the act, saying that the latter has realised his mistake. Police on Wednesday arrested Pravesh Shukla, accused of urinating on the victim, Dashmat Rawat, who belongs to a tribal community. A video of the incident went viral on social media platforms on Tuesday, following which the police registered a case against the accused and arrested him.

Besides facing relevant charges under the IPC and the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, action has also been initiated under the stringent National Security Act (NSA), against Shukla, who is currently lodged in a jail. An alleged illegal portion of the house belonging to Shukla in Sidhi was also demolished. "My demand to the government is that a mistake has been committed (by the accused)…Now Pravesh Shukla should be released. Whatever has happened in the past, he has realised his mistake," Rawat told reporters on Friday when asked about the action against the accused.

When pointed out that he was making this demand despite the humiliating act of the accused, the victim said, "Yes, I agree...He is a Pandit of our village, we demand the government release him."

Rawat also said that except for the construction of a road in the village, he has nothing more to demand from the government.

The urination episode has triggered a political controversy in Madhya Pradesh, where Assembly polls are due by the year-end, with the Congress alleging that the accused was linked to a local Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) legislator and the saffron party denying its connection with him in any way. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday washed the feet of the victim at the CM’s residence in Bhopal and also apologised to him over the humiliating incident. But the opposition party dubbed Chouhan's move as mere drama. The state government also sanctioned financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh to the victim and provided an additional sum of Rs 1.5 lakh for the construction of his house. A Brahmin organisation on Friday opposed the demolition of a part of the house of Shukla, saying his act was deplorable but his family members cannot be punished for his behaviour.