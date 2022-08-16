MP: Body tied to tube to cross river for last rites

Madhya Pradesh villagers tie body to floating tube to cross flooded river for last rites

A video showing some people carrying the body across the river to their village in Anuppur district surfaced on social media platforms

A group of villagers in Madhya Pradesh tied a man's body to a floating rubber tube to cross the flooded Narmada river due to the closure of a connecting road to reach their village for his last rites.

A video showing some people carrying the body across the river to their village in Anuppur district surfaced on social media platforms following which a local administration official said they would investigate the matter. Vishmat Nanda (55), a resident of Thadpathara village in Anuppur, died in a government hospital in neighbouring Dindori district on Sunday after a heart attack, an official said.

When contacted, Chief Medical and Health Officer S C Rai on Tuesday said after Nanda suffered a heart attack, some villagers took him to the nearest district hospital in Dindori where he died on Sunday afternoon. Rai said he came to know about the video, apparently shot at the Narmada river flowing between Patharkucha in Dindori and Thadpathara in Anuppur. An ambulance was used to carry the body till Patharkucha, but it had to be stopped there as the only road connecting the Thadpathara village was closed due to the flooded river and there was no bridge, he said.

Meanwhile, Sub Divisional Magistrate Abhishek Choudhary told PTI the matter has came to his notice. “We will look into the matter as to how such circumstances arose,” he said.

