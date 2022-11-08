Madrasa kids will become officers, not maulvis: UP Min

Madrasa students will be taught science, math to make them officers, not 'maulvis': UP minister

The minister also said schools and hospitals will be built by vacating land belonging to the Waqf board, currently under illegal occupation

PTI
PTI, Varanasi,
  • Nov 08 2022, 16:48 ist
  • updated: Nov 08 2022, 17:31 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Madrasa students in Uttar Pradesh will be taught mathematics and science among other subjects so that they can become "officers" instead of "maulvis", minister Dharampal Singh said on Tuesday, adding that the plan is in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision.

The minorities welfare minister also said schools and hospitals will be built by vacating land belonging to the Waqf board, which is currently under illegal occupation.

"Following the prime minister's vision of 'Quran in one hand and laptop in the other' for madrassa students, they will be taught mathematics, general science, social science, Hindi and other subjects so that they can join the Indian Administrative Service and Provincial Civil Services or become engineers and doctors instead of becoming maulvis (clerics) by obtaining 'deen' (religious) teachings," he told reporters after a departmental review meeting here.

Also Read | Darul Uloom Deoband among 306 madrasas not recognised by UP Madrasa Education Board

Lavishing praise on Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Dharampal said he was turning Uttar Pradesh into "Uttam (better) Pradesh" as envisaged by the prime minister.

The minister said considerable tracts of land belonging to the Waqf board had been illegally occupied, but assured that it will be vacated and used to build schools, hospitals and parks.

The government also has plans to set up one "govansh sthal" (cowshed), capable of accommodating 2,000 to 4,000 cattle, in each of the Assembly constituencies, he said.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Madrasa
Uttar Pradesh
Yogi Adityanath
India News
Indian Politics
Education

What's Brewing

Always been a fighter, I am going to fight: Samantha

Always been a fighter, I am going to fight: Samantha

'Sisterhood' of Muslim women unite football, faith

'Sisterhood' of Muslim women unite football, faith

Why Kherson matters so much to Russia and Ukraine

Why Kherson matters so much to Russia and Ukraine

Rohit Sharma: Hitman in hinterland

Rohit Sharma: Hitman in hinterland

Plastic ban is weakening

Plastic ban is weakening

 