Madrassa-educated student from Kashmir's Kupwara cracks NEET

A madrassa-educated (an Islamic religious school) student from a remote village of north Kashmir’s frontier Kupwara district has brought laurels to his area by qualifying for the prestigious NEET exam this year.

Faizan Wani, son of a shopkeeper from Muqam Rajwar Shanoo in Kupwara, qualified the NEET in his third attempt with 541 marks. He had passed class 12th in 2017 from a local government school with 88.4% marks.

His father Mohammad Maqbool Wani is proud of the achievements of his hardworking son. “I feel privileged to have a son like Faizan,” he said.

Faizan, who is a Hafiz-e-Quran (a person who has memorized Quran), was in class 4th when his father admitted him to Madrasa Siraj Ul Uloom, in south Kashmir’s Shopian district. It is the same madrassa whose alumnus Sajjad Bhat is accused in the February 2019 fidayeen (suicide) attack on a CRPF convoy in neighbouring Pulwama district that left 40 paramilitary personnel dead.

Within three years, Faizan memorized the entire Quran and during his stay at the madrassa, his father ensured that Faizan continued his studies at a nearby government school.

In his first and second attempts in 2018 and 2019, Faizan couldn’t quality the NEET but he didn’t give up. For his success, he credits his parents and teachers who supported and counseled him at every step.

“I don’t think coaching is necessary for qualifying any competitive exam but if you avail this facility, that can be an added advantage,” he said and termed hard work and dedication as primary requirements.

However, like thousands of other students in Kashmir, he too faced hardships due to the lack of high-speed internet which has been barred in the Valley since last August. “Non-availability of 4G internet did tell upon my preparation but luckily I made it this year with a good rank,” he said.

Earlier this month, the Jammu and Kashmir Police booked three teachers of the same madrassa under the Public Safety Act (PSA) after some of its students and alumni were found involved in militancy.

While expressing happiness over Faizan’s achievements, a madrassa teacher said, “We teach our children the value of love above religious sentiments. We train them for peace and love. A false perception has been created that madrassa in Kashmir are places where youth are radicalized.”