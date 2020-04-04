Maharashtra lockdown may continue after April 14

The ongoing pan-India lockdown, meant to contain the spread of pandemic COVID-19, may continue in Maharashtra after April 14.

There are several reasons that include the compounding number of cases in the Mumbai, the business and financial capital of India, the larger Mumbai Metropolitan Region and urban grown centres like Pune and Nagpur.

"What to do next after April 14, we have to decide....it totally depends on the compliance by people to the directives and instructions of the government and the protocols," Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray said on Saturday.

"There is an increase in number of cases, particularly in the Mumbai-MMR area," Thackeray said.

He reiterated the need to follow the norms of social distancing. "We have kept grocery shops open for 24 hours....it is for your convenience and not crowding," he said citing that during the lockdown some countries and states have restricted timings. "Shops are open for 2 hours, once in seven days or a fortnight....here we want to help everyone," he said, expressing displeasure on the crowding in bazaar and stores.

Similar indications also came from the statements of deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar and public health and family welfare minister Rajesh Tope.

Meanwhile, the Maharashtra government has decided not to give any permission for religious events, community gathering and sports meets. Thackeray and Pawar minced no words.

"Till further orders, we will not give any permission for religious functions, gatherings, events and sports," Thackeray said in his webcast message.

"We have not given permission for Gudi Padwa and Ram Navami," he said, adding that irrespective of caste, community, religion and region, no permission would be given till further notice.

Pawar, who holds the finance and planning portfolios, said: "On Monday, there is Mahavir Jayanti, on Wednesday, there is Hanuman Jayanti, followed by Shab-e-Baraat...please do not step out of your homes....this year, please perform the rituals at home."

Meanwhile, Tope said people should observe strict discipline so that the number of cases comes down. "This only will pave way for the lifting of lockdown," he said.

According to him, whenever lockdown has to be lifted it has to be in phases. "Not all people can be allowed to come to the streets in one go," he said.

The all-India 21-day-lockdown came in force from March 24.

Before that, there was a day-long Janta Curfew on March 22. In Mumbai-MMR and Maharashtra, the 144 CrPC was enforced even before that with a call to work-from-home.