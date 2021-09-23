Major infiltration bid foiled along LoC in Kashmir; three heavily armed militants killed

The Army on Thursday foiled a major infiltration bid along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Uri sector of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district, killing three heavily armed militants.

“Today morning, alert troops spotted a group of infiltrators in the Uri sector. They were challenged and three militants were killed,” General-Officer-Commanding (GOC) of Srinagar based 15 Corps, Lieutenant General D P Pandey, said in a presser, here.

General Pandey, who was flanked by Inspector General Police (IGP), Kashmir Vijay Kumar, said earlier on September 18 a similar infiltration bid was foiled and the militants were pushed back.

“Only one slain terrorist has been identified so far who is a Pakistani resident. The identity of the other two is being ascertained,” he said and added there has been increased activity at the launch pads on the other side of the LoC recently.

“While there was no infiltration since the beginning of the year, there has been little activity at the launch pads which can’t happen without the knowledge of Pakistan army commanders,” the GOC said.

Asked whether today’s infiltration bid had any link with the Taliban, General Pandey said, “I would not like to connect this with the geo-politics. We are ready to foil all infiltration bids. We anticipate change in the behaviour of Pakistan and expect infiltration ahead of the onset of winter.”

The slain militants, according to the army, were carrying a huge quantity of arms and ammunition that include five AK-47 rifles, seven pistols, five AK magazines, 24 UBGL grenades, 38 Chinese grenades, seven Pakistan made grenades, Rs 35,000 Pakistani currency and some edibles.

Speaking on the occasion, the IGP Kashmir said Pakistan was frustrated due to the prevailing peace in the Valley. “Now, there is a new trend of hybrid and part-time militants, who are being given pistols to carry out target killings during evening hours and then they resume normal activities after a day,” he said.

IGP Kumar said this year so far 97 pistols have been recovered from militants, which signifies “hybrid militants are being promoted” to target unarmed policemen, civilians and political leaders.

