Man arrested for raping minor girl for over a year in UP village

UP: Man arrested for raping minor girl for over a year

Superintendent of Police Anil Kumar said the accused, Shakeel Khan, even recorded the act of rape in his mobile phone

PTI
PTI, Bhadohi,
  • Jan 28 2023, 22:41 ist
  • updated: Jan 28 2023, 22:41 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

 A 35-year-old man was arrested for allegedly raping a minor girl of a village here, a senior police officer said on Saturday.

Superintendent of Police Anil Kumar said the accused, Shakeel Khan, even recorded the act of rape in his mobile phone, and blackmailed the girl into having sex with him for more than a year.

The video turned up on social media Thursday after which the family members of the 16-year-old girl came to know about it, the SP said, adding that Khan has been arrested.

The medical examination of the girl has been conducted, and the matter is being investigated, he said.

rape
Crime
India News
Uttar Pradesh

