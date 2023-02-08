Man gets married in hospital to fulfil dad's last wish in Madhya Pradesh

A man got married in a hospital in Madhya Pradesh's Betul district to fulfil his dying father's last wish.

The event took place in Krish Memorial Hospital of Multai, located about 50 km from the district headquarters on Monday night.

80-year-old Moit Ullah Khan, a resident of Prabhat Pattan village, is undergoing treatment for blood cancer and is currently on oxygen support in the hospital.

He expressed his wish to his son, Ayub Khan to get married so that he could leave the world peacefully.

The nikah took place in the presence of a maulvi, in which the family members of the patient, along with the hospital staff participated.

The patient was content to see his desire being fulfilled.

Hospital staff said that the patient's condition is critical.

They added that Ayub completed all the rituals in the hospital and the newly married couple was blessed by the relatives and hospital staff.

Dr Ankush Bhargava of the hospital said that the patient was earlier admitted in a Nagpur hospital, but was brought by his family to Krish hospital due to the high cost of treatment at the previous hospital.

Bhargava added that the marriage was allowed to take place in view of the patient's critical health.