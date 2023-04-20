Man held for 'objectionable' social media post against Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Yogi Adityanath

Police on Thursday arrested a man for allegedly posting objectionable remarks against Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Facebook.
The action comes after an FIR was registered against Mohammad Azim alias Ajju under sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Information Technology (IT) Act.
Read | No mafia can terrorise people in UP now, says Yogi after Atiq killing
Azim, a resident of Revati town, is also accused of hurting religious sentiments, promoting enmity between two communities, and trying to disturb religious harmony, in-charge of Revati police station, Harendra Singh said.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
World’s language diversity at risk, hints research
12 cheetahs released into Kuno Park after quarantine
Nigerian man builds airplane from trash
US tracking over 650 potential UFO cases
British physicist makes women scientists visible online
Deadliest stampedes of the past decade
Solar eclipse wows viewers in Australia, Indonesia
Kashmir's Ramadan drummers wake neighbours for 'sahri'
SpaceX’s starship rocket's 2nd attempt: What to expect