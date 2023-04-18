No mafia can terrorise people in UP now, says Yogi after Atiq killing

Facing flak over Saturday's sensational killing of gangster turned politician Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf on camera in Prayagraj town, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, apparently undeterred by the criticism over the killings, said on Tuesday that mafia could no longer 'terrorise' people in the state.

''Aaj koi mafia aur peshewar apradhi kisi udyami ko dara dhamka nahin sakta,'' (now no mafia or professional criminal can terrorise any businessman in UP) Adityanath said while speaking at a function.

''UP guarantees you (businessmen) the best law and order situation,'' the Chief Minister remarked.

He said that as many as 700 riots had taken place in the state between 2012 and 2017 (Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav was the chief minister then). He added that no riots took place after 2017 (BJP assumed power in the state in 2017).

''Earlier UP was known for communal riots. The situation has now changed,'' the Chief Minister said.

Adityanath's remarks came four days after Atiq Ahmed and Ashraf were shot dead from point blank range and in the presence of cops while speaking to the media in Prayagraj triggering a huge backlash and prompting the Opposition to demand his resignation citing ''total collapse'' of law and order in the state.

On Monday, a 21-year old college student was shot dead by two motorbike borne assailants in full public view in Jalaun district. ''The UP government and crime are synonymous. Crimes galore in this government. The government has failed to ensure the safety of the people,'' Akhilesh Yadav had then remarked.