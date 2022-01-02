Man impersonating Army officer arrested in J&K's Samba

Man impersonating Army officer arrested in J&K's Samba

A case under relevant sections of the law was registered against the accused and further investigation is on

PTI
PTI, Jammu,
  • Jan 02 2022, 21:32 ist
  • updated: Jan 02 2022, 21:41 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock photo

A man was arrested on Sunday for allegedly impersonating an Army officer in Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.

Raman Singh, a resident of R S Pura, was in army fatigue when he was noticed by a police patrolling party moving under suspicious circumstances in the Bari Brahmana area, a police spokesperson said.

On questioning, the man was unable to produce an army identity card and failed to give any satisfactory answer, the spokesperson said.

Singh was grilled by the policemen who grew more suspicious about his motive, he said.

He later disclosed that he is not an army officer and was only impersonating a lieutenant, the spokesperson said.

A case under relevant sections of the law was registered against the accused and further investigation is on, he said. PTI TAS AQS AQS

Watch latest videos by DH here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Jammu and Kashmir
Arrest
Indian Army
impersonation

Related videos

What's Brewing

Cannabis edibles to help you diet, not make you high

Cannabis edibles to help you diet, not make you high

Prabhas to return to big screen in 2022 with a bang

Prabhas to return to big screen in 2022 with a bang

The wait for a newer, sturdier Indian athlete to emerge

The wait for a newer, sturdier Indian athlete to emerge

Why set New Year resolutions if future is preordained?

Why set New Year resolutions if future is preordained?

 