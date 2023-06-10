Man kills lover, hides body in tank at home in UP

A man allegedly killed his lover and hid her body in a tank at his under-construction house here, police said on Friday.
The body of Raj Kesar (35) was recovered on Friday from the house of the accused, Arvind, in Mahewa locality under the Yamunapar Karchhana police station area here, they said.
Arvind killed Kesar about a fortnight ago and hid her body in a tank at his house, Station House Officer (SHO) Vishwajeet Singh said.
On May 30, Kesar's family reported her missing. Based on the call details of her phone, Arvind was taken into custody and interrogated. The body was recovered at his instance, the SHO said.
The body has been sent for post-mortem examination, he said.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
A Trump-appointed judge gets the documents case
Monsoon likely to arrive in Karnataka today
Inter Milan vs Man City: 3 key battles in CL final
'Extreme weather killed 233 in India till Apr this yr'
Time to use tech to allow overseas Indians to vote: CEC
France hails 'backpack hero' who fought Annecy attacker
'Double happiness' drive: Big rubber ducks debut in HK
How climate change is fueling wildfires in US, Canada