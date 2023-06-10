Man kills lover, hides body in tank at home in UP

PTI
PTI, Prayagraj (UP),
  • Jun 10 2023, 07:18 ist
  • updated: Jun 10 2023, 07:18 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A man allegedly killed his lover and hid her body in a tank at his under-construction house here, police said on Friday.

The body of Raj Kesar (35) was recovered on Friday from the house of the accused, Arvind, in Mahewa locality under the Yamunapar Karchhana police station area here, they said.

Arvind killed Kesar about a fortnight ago and hid her body in a tank at his house, Station House Officer (SHO) Vishwajeet Singh said.

On May 30, Kesar's family reported her missing. Based on the call details of her phone, Arvind was taken into custody and interrogated. The body was recovered at his instance, the SHO said.

The body has been sent for post-mortem examination, he said.

Uttar Pradesh
murder
Crime

