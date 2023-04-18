Man makes bomb threat during security check at Delhi airport

Man makes bomb threat during security check at IGI

  Apr 18 2023
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

A man who was about to depart from Delhi's IGI Airport became extremely agitated during security check, to the point where he informed the airline staff that there was a bomb in his bag.

The incident took place on April 11 when the man, identified as Shiv, was to take a Go First flight (G8-157) to Bagdogra, West Bengal.

According to a complaint lodged by the airline staff, when he was asked to open his bag for a mandatory secondary ladder point check, Shiv got agitated and told them that there was a bomb inside his bag.

"The airline staff asked the passenger politely if he was carrying any prohibited items, but he became even more agitated and claimed that there was a bomb in his bag," read the FIR.

The airline staff then followed standard procedure and disallowed Shiv from boarding the plane.

The CISF staff was informed and when they approached the passenger, he allegedly continued to create a disturbance and even threatened the airline staff with termination.

"The passenger was then offloaded along with his checked-in baggage and he was escorted to the local police station," the complaint read.

The police then registered a case against the accused passenger and initiated a probe into the incident.

