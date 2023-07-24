Man set on fire by wife, in-laws in Uttar Pradesh, succumbs to injuries

A man, allegedly set on by his wife and in-laws in Agra, succumbed to his burn injuries in a Delhi hospital.

Now, the IPC sections under which this case was registered at the Trans Yamuna Colony police station in Agra will be amended.

Police are yet to make any arrests in the matter.

Also Read: Man arrested in UP for raping, forcing live-in partner to convert to Islam

“The man, who sustained serious burn injuries, was shifted to Delhi’s Safdarjung Hospital for better treatment. However, he could not be saved and died on Sunday afternoon,” said Raj Kumar Goswami, the sub-inspector at Trans Yamuna Colony in Agra.

“The case was initially registered against his wife, mother-in-law, and brother-in-law under sections 307 (attempt to murder) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code at Trans Yamuna police station in Agra. Now, with the death of the complainant, the sections under which the case was registered will be amended. The victim, Dharmendra ,35, had alleged that he was set on fire when he visited his in-laws,” added Goswami.

Police maintained that it is a case of marital discord. Following the incident, the victim’s brother filed a complaint at the Trans Yamuna Colony police station.

The victim wanted to move out of marriage because of marital disputes.