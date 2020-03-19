Man shoots two daughters for stealing mobile phones

Man shoots two daughters for stealing mobile phones in Uttar Pradesh

PTI
PTI, Mainpuri (UP),
  • Mar 19 2020, 14:14 ist
  • updated: Mar 20 2020, 07:42 ist

 A man shot dead his two young daughters at his house in Dharau village here for their alleged involvement in a mobile theft, police said.

He later surrendered before the police.

The incident took place on Wednesday when Sukhdeo Sharma shot dead his daughters, Neha (20) and Anamika (18), after he recovered a stolen mobile phone from them, Superintendent of Police Ajay Kumar Sharma said.

The girls had participated in a 'Holi milan' programme in the village where a mobile phone was stolen and the two were named as accused in the theft.

After the incident, they surrendered to police and were arrested.

Sukhdeo was a mason and his economic condition was not good, the SP said.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
murder
Uttar Pradesh
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

US recession chances at 80% despite Fed emergency moves

US recession chances at 80% despite Fed emergency moves

Coronavirus: India has enough food stocks to tide

Coronavirus: India has enough food stocks to tide

An enemy that never sleeps

An enemy that never sleeps

Will suburban rail move ahead?

Will suburban rail move ahead?

Coronavirus: Religious melas must stop

Coronavirus: Religious melas must stop

SC AGR ruling: 'India headed for duopoly in telecom'

SC AGR ruling: 'India headed for duopoly in telecom'

Dating in the time of coronavirus

Dating in the time of coronavirus

No soap, no water: Billions lack basic virus protection

No soap, no water: Billions lack basic virus protection

Companies hit pause; coronavirus infects economy

Companies hit pause; coronavirus infects economy

 