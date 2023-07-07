Man shot dead over affair with married woman in UP

Man shot dead over affair with married woman in UP's Shahjahanpur

Ajay Pal was shot dead by Ravindra Singh and his brother Satyendra Singh in the Baria Kala village on July 6 night, police said.

PTI
PTI, Shahjahanpur (UP),
  • Jul 07 2023, 12:43 ist
  • updated: Jul 07 2023, 13:55 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A 22-year-old man was shot dead over an extramarital affair in the Madnapur area of this Uttar Pradesh district, police said on Friday.

Also Read: Contract killer alerts Uttar Pradesh doctor about plot to kill him

Ajay Pal was shot dead by Ravindra Singh and his brother Satyendra Singh in the Baria Kala village on Thursday night, Superintendent of Police Ashok Kumar Meena said.

Pal was allegedly involved in an affair with Ravindra Singh's wife, he said.

Ravindra Singh was arrested on Friday while his brother is absconding, the police said.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Uttar Pradesh
Shahjahanpur
Crime
murder

Related videos

What's Brewing

'Project-K', first-ever Indian film to debut at SDCC

'Project-K', first-ever Indian film to debut at SDCC

Ricky Martin, Jwan Yosef announce divorce

Ricky Martin, Jwan Yosef announce divorce

Tomatoes pricier than gasoline in India with 445% hike

Tomatoes pricier than gasoline in India with 445% hike

Study reveals age of onset of 7 diseases

Study reveals age of onset of 7 diseases

No shorts: Jammu's Mahakali temple brings dress code

No shorts: Jammu's Mahakali temple brings dress code

Are AI robots the future of elder care?

Are AI robots the future of elder care?

One booked for flinging cat out off flat, killing it

One booked for flinging cat out off flat, killing it

How is animal world suffering from climate change?

How is animal world suffering from climate change?

Haryana allows restaurants to open 24×7

Haryana allows restaurants to open 24×7

 