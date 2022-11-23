Man kills 4 family members in Delhi’s Palam, arrested

Man stabs 4 family members to death in Delhi’s Palam after quarrel, arrested

The primary investigation revealed that the accused Keshav did not have a stable job

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Nov 23 2022, 10:44 ist
  • updated: Nov 23 2022, 10:44 ist
Representative image. Photo Credit: iStock Image

 A 25-year-old man allegedly stabbed to death his father, mother, sister and grandmother following a quarrel in southwest Delhi's Palam area, police said on Wednesday. The accused, identified as Keshav, has been arrested, they said.

On Tuesday at around 10:30 pm, police received information about a quarrel on the upper floor of a house, a senior police officer said. After reaching the spot, police found four members of a family dead in their house, Deputy Commissioner of Police (southwest) Manoj C said.

The caller and his relatives caught hold of the accused and handed him over to the police, he said. The primary investigation revealed that Keshav did not have a stable job. He used to work in a company in Gurgaon and left the job a month ago, police said.

Prima facie it seems that the accused killed his family following an argument, they said. A case under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered in Palam police station and further investigation is on, police said.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

New Delhi
Crime
Delhi Police
murder
India News
IPC

What's Brewing

Common mobility card to soon be a reality in Bengaluru

Common mobility card to soon be a reality in Bengaluru

Now, monitor milk freshness with petals, paper & an app

Now, monitor milk freshness with petals, paper & an app

DH Toon | 'Actors wanted for PR campaign'

DH Toon | 'Actors wanted for PR campaign'

Legal retail marijuana in NY just around the corner

Legal retail marijuana in NY just around the corner

Explained | How accurate is a lie-detector test?

Explained | How accurate is a lie-detector test?

 