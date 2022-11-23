Man stabs 4 family members to death in Delhi’s Palam after quarrel, arrested

A 25-year-old man allegedly stabbed to death his father, mother, sister and grandmother following a quarrel in southwest Delhi's Palam area, police said on Wednesday. The accused, identified as Keshav, has been arrested, they said.

On Tuesday at around 10:30 pm, police received information about a quarrel on the upper floor of a house, a senior police officer said. After reaching the spot, police found four members of a family dead in their house, Deputy Commissioner of Police (southwest) Manoj C said.

The caller and his relatives caught hold of the accused and handed him over to the police, he said. The primary investigation revealed that Keshav did not have a stable job. He used to work in a company in Gurgaon and left the job a month ago, police said.

Prima facie it seems that the accused killed his family following an argument, they said. A case under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered in Palam police station and further investigation is on, police said.