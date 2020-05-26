Man tries to commit suicide near Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot's residence in Jaipur

Man tries to commit suicide near Raj CM's residence

PTI
PTI, Jaipur,
  • May 26 2020, 14:45 ist
  • updated: May 26 2020, 14:45 ist
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. (AFP Photo)

A man allegedly attempted suicide by consuming poison near the residence of Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot in civil lines area here.

Police rushed him to SMS hospital, where he is being treated.

Meanwhile, a purported letter written by him has surfaced on social media in which he has alleged that he was under stress because of police.

The man, a resident of Riyan Bandi in Nagaur district, said police did not take action on his complaint against six people, who had "thrashed" him and threatened to kill him.

In the letter, he alleged that the station house officer of the Padu Kalan police station in Nagaur, where he had lodged a complaint, was torturing him mentally.

He said he had informed senior police officials but nothing happened. 

