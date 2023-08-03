Gyanvapi: Muslim body moves SC; Hindu side files caveat

Masjid committee moves SC challenging Allahabad HC's Gyanvapi order

The Supreme Court said it will look into the issue.

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Aug 03 2023, 16:15 ist
  • updated: Aug 03 2023, 16:29 ist
Gyanvapi mosque. Credit: PTI Photo

Muslim body Anjuman Intezamia Masjid committee on Thursday moved the Supreme Court against the Allahabad High Court order permitting an Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) survey at the Gyanvapi mosque.

The matter was mentioned by advocate Nizam Pasha before Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud, who was heading a five-judge constitution bench hearing the arguments in the Article 370 issue and was rising for the day, seeking urgent hearing.

"The Allahabad High Court has passed an order today. We have filed an SLP against the order. I have sent an email (seeking urgent hearing). Let them not proceed with the survey... ," Pasha said.

The CJI said, "I will look at the email right away."

One of the parties from the Hindu side has also filed a caveat in the apex court saying that no orders be passed without hearing them in the matter.

Earlier in the day, the high court dismissed a petition filed by the Gyanvapi committee challenging a district court order directing the ASI to conduct the survey to determine if the mosque was built upon a temple.

The Varanasi district court order was issued on July 21 and was challenged by the Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee.

Chief Justice Pritinker Diwakar had reserved the order on the committee's petition on July 27 after hearing the counsels for both parties.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Allahabad High Court
Supreme Court
Gyanvapi Mosque
Uttar Pradesh

Related videos

What's Brewing

'Barbie' stirs row in Japan ahead of nuclear memorials

'Barbie' stirs row in Japan ahead of nuclear memorials

Serbian coal miners uncover ancient Roman ship

Serbian coal miners uncover ancient Roman ship

McDonald's opens airport drive-thru outlet in Mumbai

McDonald's opens airport drive-thru outlet in Mumbai

Ayodhya roof-top cafes to give great Ram temple view

Ayodhya roof-top cafes to give great Ram temple view

Messi volleys Inter Miami into Leagues Cup last 16

Messi volleys Inter Miami into Leagues Cup last 16

Na Dho Mahanor named 'sitafal' variety after Mangeshkar

Na Dho Mahanor named 'sitafal' variety after Mangeshkar

Seema Haider to play RAW agent in Bollywood debut?

Seema Haider to play RAW agent in Bollywood debut?

Typhoon Khanun snaps power to 1.66 lakh homes in Japan

Typhoon Khanun snaps power to 1.66 lakh homes in Japan

Muslims in J&K work to make Amarnath Yatra successful

Muslims in J&K work to make Amarnath Yatra successful

Bear or human? China zoo clarifies after viral video

Bear or human? China zoo clarifies after viral video

 