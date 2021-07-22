Mayawati seeks to revive 'social engineering' formula to capture power in Uttar Pradesh

Battling desertions and expulsions, and striving hard to remain politically relevant in Uttar Pradesh, BSP supremo Mayawati has returned to her tested success formula of ''social engineering'', which sought to bring Brahmins, Dalits and Muslims together, in the forthcoming Assembly polls in the state, which are due to be held early next year.

Mayawati's decision to hold statewide 'Brahmin Sammelans' in different parts of the state, starting from Friday, was primarily aimed at bringing back the electorally influential community to her fold in the polls.

It was this 'social engineering' formula, which had catapulted Mayawati to power in the 2007 Assembly elections in UP.

Mayawati has been attacking the BJP government in the state for what she alleges 'persecuting' the Brahmins and has appealed to them to support the BSP this time.

In fact, BSP has decided to provide legal help to Khushi Dubey, a close relative of slain gangster Vikas Dubey. Khushi Dubey is currently in jail after being arrested soon after Vikas was killed in an 'encounter' while he was being brought to Kanpur from Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh.

Mayawati's decision to woo the Brahmins came in the wake of criticism of the UP government by several Brahmin leaders and MLAs of the BJP, who have accused the saffron party of 'persecuting' the community. BJP has rubbished the charges.

BSP has been reduced almost to a 'non-entity' in the 403-member House owing to large-scale desertions and expulsions of leaders by the party supremo Mayawati within a span of ten years. BSP had won 19 seats in the last Assembly polls in UP but its strength has now reduced to seven. As many as 12 BSP legislators had either deserted the party and joined rivals or were expelled by Mayawati on some or the other grounds.

Almost all old-timers, barring a few, have either left the BSP or been shown the door by Mayawati. As many as seven BSP MLAs had joined the SP a few months back.

Mayawati has made it clear that her party will not forge electoral alliances in the future and would contest the next UP Assembly poll on its own. BSP had contested the 2019 Lok Sabha polls in alliance with the SP and had managed to win ten seats in UP.