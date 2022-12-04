MCD polls: Feel empowered after voting, say differently-abled voters

Being wheelchair bound or walking with crutches was not a deterrent for differently-abled Delhi residents who enthusiastically arrived at the polling booths on Sunday to make their vote count for the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) election.

Praveen (56), whose family brought him to the booth on a wheelchair, said, "Every vote matters".

"Everyone should come out and exercise their right. Cleanliness was the main issue on my mind when I cast my vote," he said.

Hari Om (70) arrived at the polling booth holding crutches.

"There are many issues in our area and I don't know whether they will be addressed. But I knew I had to ensure that my vote counts," he said.

Voting for the high stakes civic poll in Delhi is largely seen as a three-way contest among the AAP, the BJP and the Congress.

Over 1.45 crore electors are eligible to exercise their franchise in the election to the 250 MCD wards, the results of which may have ramifications beyond the national capital.

Ramu Yadav (55), who is visually impaired, said he felt empowered casting his vote.

Kamal Kishore, who has been suffering from paralysis for 15 years, reached the polling booth in the morning.

"This is a right given to us by the Constitution and we should exercise it because each vote counts," he said.

Eight-four-year-old Khulbhushan Gupta, who came on a wheelchair, said he has not missed voting in the last few years.

"I feel strong and confident when I vote. It empowers me and I feel I have done my duty," he said.

When asked what his priority was, Gupta said, "Of course, development is the key issue. I want my locality to be further developed and equipped with all the facilities it deserves."