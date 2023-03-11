'Medicines' found where Satish Kaushik partied in Delhi

'Medicines' found from Delhi farm house where Satish Kaushik partied

Post-mortem of the veteran actor was conducted at Deen Dayal Upadhyay hospital here

IANS
IANS, New Delhi,
  • Mar 11 2023, 14:22 ist
  • updated: Mar 11 2023, 14:43 ist
Actor-director Satish Kaushik. Credit: PTI Photo

Investigators probing the death of 66-year-old noted Bollywood actor Satish Kaushik have recovered some "medicines" from the farm house where he attended a party, an official said on Saturday.

"We are waiting for an autopsy report to ascertain the cause of his death. Some medicines were recovered from the farmhouse in Bijwasan where Kaushik attended a party. A list of guests has also been made," said a senior police official.

Post-mortem of the veteran actor was conducted at Deen Dayal Upadhyay hospital here.

A senior police official said that they had received information regarding Kaushik's death from Fortis hospital in Gurugram.

The actor-writer-director Kaushik -- remembered as 'Calendar' (his character in Mr India) -- passed away late on Wednesday.

Delhi
Bollywood news
India News

