Mehbooba visits Sonia to talk Opposition unity in J&K

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister and PDP supremo Mehbooba Mufti on Monday met Congress president Sonia Gandhi, triggering speculation about possible Opposition unity in the union territory that may see an Assembly election soon after delimitation.

Mehbooba is understood to have discussed the current political scenario in the country with Sonia at the latter's residence here. This is Mehbooba's first meeting with Sonia in some time.

The meeting assumes significance as the Opposition is brainstorming on how to wage a united fight against the BJP. Amid speculation that Kashmir may see an election soon after the delimitation exercise, it is expected that the Opposition may explore possibilities of a united fight against the BJP.

Earlier, several parties including Congress, National Conference, PDP and CPI(M) among others had come together to fight local body polls but differences had cropped up among the allies.

Mehbooba has earlier said it is the Congress that has kept the country safe so far while accusing the BJP of taking efforts to create more Pakistans inside the country.

She had formed a government with the support of the BJP in 2016 but had to resign after the saffron party withdrew support. She was put under house arrest along with other Opposition leaders after the Narendra Modi government took away the special status of Jammu and Kashmir.

Check out DH's latest videos