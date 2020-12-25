Militant associate held in J&K’s Pulwama; grenade seized

Militant associate held in Pulwama; grenade seized

PTI
PTI,
  Dec 25 2020
  • updated: Dec 25 2020, 19:28 ist
Security forces have arrested a militant associate and seized a hand grenade from his possession in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Friday.

Acting on an input, security forces conducted a search of a residential house at Syedabad village in the Tral area of the south Kashmir district, a police spokesman said.

He said during the search, a Chinese-made hand grenade, concealed in a plastic jar, was seized from the premises.

The owner of the house, Amir Ashraf Khan, has been arrested and shifted to police station Tral, the spokesman said.

A case has been registered and further investigation into the case is on, he said.

