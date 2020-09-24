Militant killed in encounter in J&K's Pulwama

Militant killed in encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama

PTI
PTI, Srinagar,
  • Sep 24 2020, 10:05 ist
  • updated: Sep 24 2020, 10:05 ist
Representative Image. Credit: PTI Photo

An unidentified militant was killed on Thursday in an encounter with security forces in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.

An encounter broke out at Maghama in Tral area of the district after security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the area, a police officer said.

He said one militant was killed while the operation is still in progress.

The identity and group affiliation of the slain militant is being ascertained, he added. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Jammu and Kashmir
Pulwama
militant
Encounter

What's Brewing

A tall tale about big fish leads to felonies in Utah

A tall tale about big fish leads to felonies in Utah

DH Toon | Deft moves, walkouts: Monsoon Session ends

DH Toon | Deft moves, walkouts: Monsoon Session ends

Inside the social world of a shift-scheduling app

Inside the social world of a shift-scheduling app

Saudi King's address to UN showcases monarch in charge

Saudi King's address to UN showcases monarch in charge

Heading towards a sixth mass extinction?

Heading towards a sixth mass extinction?

James Bond's namesake found in Polish Cold War archives

James Bond's namesake found in Polish Cold War archives

 