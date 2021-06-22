Militants shoot dead CID officer in Srinagar

An officer of Jammu and Kashmir police's Criminal Investigation Department (CID) was shot dead by suspected militants in the outskirts of Srinagar on Tuesday evening.

Reports said unidentified militants shot at and critically injured a CID inspector when he was returning after offering prayers at Kanipora area of Nowgam in the outskirts of the city.

He was shifted to a hospital where doctors declared him brought dead, reports added.

A police official while confirming the killing identified the slain officer as Pervaiz Ahmad Dar, posted at police station Parimpora.

Reports said immediately after the incident, senior police officers rushed to the spot and the area was cordoned off to nab the attackers.