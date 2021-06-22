Militants shoot dead CID officer in Srinagar

Militants shoot dead CID officer in Srinagar

He was shifted to a hospital where doctors declared him brought dead, reports said

Zulfikar Majid
Zulfikar Majid, DHNS, Srinagar,
  • Jun 22 2021, 21:41 ist
  • updated: Jun 22 2021, 21:41 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

An officer of Jammu and Kashmir police's Criminal Investigation Department (CID) was shot dead by suspected militants in the outskirts of Srinagar on Tuesday evening.  

Reports said unidentified militants shot at and critically injured a CID inspector when he was returning after offering prayers at Kanipora area of Nowgam in the outskirts of the city. 

He was shifted to a hospital where doctors declared him brought dead, reports added. 

A police official while confirming the killing identified the slain officer as Pervaiz Ahmad Dar, posted at police station Parimpora.

Reports said immediately after the incident, senior police officers rushed to the spot and the area was cordoned off to nab the attackers.

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Jammu and Kashmir
CID
Militancy
Srinagar

Related videos

What's Brewing

Elephant visits Thai family's kitchen again

Elephant visits Thai family's kitchen again

NASA balloon to detect earthquakes on Venus?

NASA balloon to detect earthquakes on Venus?

Why the 'world's happiest country' seeks migrants

Why the 'world's happiest country' seeks migrants

First they lace up their skates, then fight terrorism

First they lace up their skates, then fight terrorism

Misogynistic 'artwork' by Chinese artist meets furore

Misogynistic 'artwork' by Chinese artist meets furore

 