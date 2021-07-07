Minor gangraped in front of parents for revenge in UP

In a shocking incident, a minor was allegedly gangraped in front of her parents by eight people to exact revenge after her brother eloped with a girl from their family in Uttar Pradesh's Amroha district.

According to the police sources on Wednesday the brother of the victim, a resident of Chjalit area in the neighbouring Moradabad district, had eloped with a girl of his village a few days back.

The family members of the girl, who were seething in anger, hatched a conspiracy to exact revenge from the victim's family. They took the parents of the victim to the house of one of their relatives on the pretext of searching for the lovers last week.

They later forced the victim's parents to call her and ask her to reach there.

Sources said that the victim was gangraped by the father of the girl, her brother and some other relatives for several days. The parents of the victim kept begging them to spare her but they said that they wanted to take revenge.

Police sources said that the victim and her parents were set free with a warning that they would be punished further if they approached the cops.

A case was later lodged with the police in this regard against eight persons, sources said adding that a hunt was on to nab the culprits. Sources also said that the victim was forcibly married to the brother of the girl, who had eloped with her lover, in a bid to avoid police action.