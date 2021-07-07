Minor gangraped in front of parents for revenge in UP

Minor gangraped in front of parents for revenge in UP

The parents of the victim kept begging them to spare her but they said that they wanted to take revenge

Sanjay Pandey
Sanjay Pandey, DHNS, Lucknow,
  • Jul 07 2021, 23:19 ist
  • updated: Jul 07 2021, 23:19 ist
Representative Image. Credit: Simlyn J/Feminism In India

In a shocking incident, a minor was allegedly gangraped in front of her parents by eight people to exact revenge after her brother eloped with a girl from their family in Uttar Pradesh's Amroha district.

According to the police sources on Wednesday the brother of the victim, a resident of Chjalit area in the neighbouring Moradabad district, had eloped with a girl of his village a few days back.

The family members of the girl, who were seething in anger, hatched a conspiracy to exact revenge from the victim's family. They took the parents of the victim to the house of one of their relatives on the pretext of searching for the lovers last week.

They later forced the victim's parents to call her and ask her to reach there.

Sources said that the victim was gangraped by the father of the girl, her brother and some other relatives for several days. The parents of the victim kept begging them to spare her but they said that they wanted to take revenge.

Police sources said that the victim and her parents were set free with a warning that they would be punished further if they approached the cops.

A case was later lodged with the police in this regard against eight persons, sources said adding that a hunt was on to nab the culprits. Sources also said that the victim was forcibly married to the brother of the girl, who had eloped with her lover, in a bid to avoid police action.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Uttar Pradesh
gang rape

Related videos

What's Brewing

In Pics | 36 new faces inducted into PM Modi's Cabinet

In Pics | 36 new faces inducted into PM Modi's Cabinet

Union Ministers who resigned ahead of cabinet reshuffle

Union Ministers who resigned ahead of cabinet reshuffle

RIP Dilip Kumar: Do you know the actor's real name?

RIP Dilip Kumar: Do you know the actor's real name?

A look at Dilip Kumar's unreleased movies

A look at Dilip Kumar's unreleased movies

Hop on bike: Indian cities tap into Covid cycling trend

Hop on bike: Indian cities tap into Covid cycling trend

'Talibanned': Afghan pastimes under threat again

'Talibanned': Afghan pastimes under threat again

Looking back at Dhoni's cricket journey on his birthday

Looking back at Dhoni's cricket journey on his birthday

Move over Messi — Argentina has a new hero

Move over Messi — Argentina has a new hero

 