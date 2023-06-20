1 held over minor's sexual assault in Delhi's Vikaspuri

Minor girl sexually assaulted in Delhi's Vikaspuri; 1 arrested

The accused was identified with the help of CCTV cameras and was later arrested, police said.

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jun 20 2023, 11:43 ist
  • updated: Jun 20 2023, 14:10 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A 10-year-old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted in west Delhi's Vikaspuri, police said on Tuesday.

The accused was identified with the help of CCTV cameras and was later arrested, they said.

A senior police officer said the Vikaspuri police station received a PCR call regarding the crime on Monday.

After receiving the call, police rushed to the spot and the girl was taken to the hospital where her medical examination and counselling was done, Deputy Commissioner of Police (west) Vichitra Veer said.

A case under relevant sections of IPC and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act was registered, he said.

Investigating teams were formed and the accused was held, the officer added.

