Odisha’s flood-hit villages submerged for fifth day, victims say “no house to live in, no food to eat”

Over 8,000 people in Jajpur remain marooned after a 100-foot breach in Kani river’s embankment, with livestock left without fodder and crops wiped out.
Last Updated : 29 August 2025, 06:18 IST
