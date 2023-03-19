UP: Minor tortured, wood pieces found in private parts

Minor tortured, wood pieces found in her private parts in Uttar Pradesh

The accused woman called Dr Sidharth Pandey and told him that the 11-year-old sustained minor injuries during a sibling fight

IANS
IANS, Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh),
  • Mar 19 2023, 11:56 ist
  • updated: Mar 19 2023, 11:56 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

An 11-year-old girl has been admitted to the city's cantonment board hospital with brutal injuries

The doctors not only found torture marks on her body but also pieces of wood from her private parts.

The woman, who brought the girl to the hospital, claims that she adopted the minor. However, the police detained her after she could not give a satisfactory response to questions about the girl's injuries.

The accused woman called Dr Sidharth Pandey and told him that the 11-year-old sustained minor injuries during a sibling fight.

Also Read — Elderly man sexually harasses 7-year-old girl in north Delhi, held
 

The next morning, she visited the hospital with the girl and the doctors were shocked to find out the nature of the injuries.

Dr Pandey said, "An X-ray revealed several old and new injuries on her body, including her private parts. Following this, she was examined by a female gynaecologist who found pieces of wood in her private parts. The girl also had a fractured hand. In view of the injuries, we informed the police."

The accused woman is a resident of an apartment in the Dhumanganj area of the city and her husband is a teacher at a prominent school.

The woman claimed that she had adopted the girl from a shelter home in Kanpur, but the girl has said that following her mother's death and abandonment by her father, she was taken home by the accused.

The child also revealed that she was starved routinely and not given food for more than 14 days in a month, added Dr Pandey.

Sharing further details, Rajesh Maurya, SHO of Dhumanganj police station, said that the accused woman has been detained and is being questioned.

"Based on the findings of the questioning, we will take further actions," he said.

The injured girl is undergoing treatment at the Cantonment Board Hospital, he added.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Uttar Pradesh
Pocso
India News
Crimes

Related videos

What's Brewing

Google Doodle celebrates Mario Molina's 80th birthday

Google Doodle celebrates Mario Molina's 80th birthday

A world within lines

A world within lines

Savouring the six tastes of Ugadi

Savouring the six tastes of Ugadi

A cool hangout for ladies!

A cool hangout for ladies!

The thrill of scaling Kodachadri hill

The thrill of scaling Kodachadri hill

DH Toon | Not Bapu's turn to apologise yet

DH Toon | Not Bapu's turn to apologise yet

Bagan shoot down BFC hopes

Bagan shoot down BFC hopes

New varieties bring 'berry' good news to grape farmers

New varieties bring 'berry' good news to grape farmers

Remote exoplanets could have life in 'terminator zones'

Remote exoplanets could have life in 'terminator zones'

What happens when an AI chatbot stops loving you back?

What happens when an AI chatbot stops loving you back?

 