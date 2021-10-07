Modi inaugurates 35 PSA oxygen plants under PM CARES

Modi inaugurates 35 PSA oxygen plants established under PM CARES fund

With this, all districts of the country will now have commissioned PSA oxygen plants, the PMO said

PTI
PTI, Rishikesh,
  • Oct 07 2021, 11:51 ist
  • updated: Oct 07 2021, 14:00 ist
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Credit: Twitter/@airnewsalerts

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday inaugurated 35 pressure swing adsorption (PSA) oxygen plants established under the PM CARES fund across 35 states and union territories in an event at AIIMS Rishikesh in Uttarakhand.

With this, all districts of the country will now have commissioned PSA oxygen plants, the PMO has said.

Till now a total of 1,224 PSA oxygen plants have been funded under the PM CARES fund across the country, it added, noting that of these, more than 1,100 plants have been commissioned providing an output of over 1,750 MT oxygen per day.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya were also present on the occasion and hailed Modi's efforts in boosting health infrastructure across the country

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Narendra Modi
AIIMS
Uttarakhand
PM Cares Fund
PSA
oxygen supply

Related videos

What's Brewing

FB’s scandals & outage test users’ frenemy relationship

FB’s scandals & outage test users’ frenemy relationship

Railways: A window to real India

Railways: A window to real India

A victory marred by unsavoury practices

A victory marred by unsavoury practices

4,437 households refused to get vaccinated: BBMP survey

4,437 households refused to get vaccinated: BBMP survey

 