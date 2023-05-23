Modi's degree: Gujarat court issues fresh summons to Kejriwal

A metropolitan court in Ahmedabad on Tuesday issued fresh summons to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his party’s MP Sanjay Singh to appear before it in a criminal defamation case filed by Gujarat University over their statements questioning Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s academic degree.

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate SJ Panchal issued the fresh summons after the court was informed that the summons issued earlier for their appearance on May 23 couldn’t be served on them for some reasons. Amit Nair, representing GU, informed the court that his predecessor had issued the process on April 15 for their appearance.

The varsity has filed a criminal defamation case against AAP leaders’ “sarcastic and derogatory” statements against it with regard to Modi’s degree. The varsity has argued that Kejriwal and Singh’s alleged derogatory statements in the press “tarnished its goodwill image.”

The court complaint mentions the two AAP leaders saying in the press conference held in Delhi on April 1 and 2, “A few degrees here and there....if the degree is there and it is genuine, then why is the degree not being given? Why Gujarat University and Delhi University are not providing the degrees? Why are you not giving information? The degree is not being given because the degree may be fake. If the Prime Minister studied at Delhi University and Gujarat University, then Gujarat University should celebrate the fact that he is our boy who became the Prime Minister of the country. But the varsity is trying to hide the degree.”

Modi is reported to have obtained his graduation degree from GU.

The defamation case was filed by GU through its registrar Piyush Patel on April 12. The court ordered an inquiry into the complaint under section 202 of the Code of criminal procedure (CrPC). Earlier, on March 31, Gujarat High Court quashed the chief information commission’s order directing the varsity to provide the post-graduate degree of Modi under the Right to Information Act to Kejriwal. The court not only quashed Kejriwal’s plea seeking Modi’s degree, but it also imposed a cost of Rs 25,000 on Kejriwal.