Mohali explosion: Five arrested, police say nexus between Babbar Khalsa, ISI

The Punjab Police has arrested five people in connection with the RPG attack at its Mohali office and pointed at the nexus of militant outfit Babbar Khalsa International and Pakistan’s spy agency ISI.
Also Read | Grenade hits Punjab Police Intelligence wing HQ in Mohali; investigation on to determine if it was a terror attack
Director General of Police V K Bhawra said a sixth accused is in police custody in a separate case.
