Mohali explosion: Five arrested, police say nexus between Babbar Khalsa, ISI

5 held for Mohali explosion, cops find link to ISI

PTI
PTI, Chandigarh,
  • May 13 2022, 17:15 ist
  • updated: May 13 2022, 17:17 ist
Director General of Police V K Bhawra. Credit: IANS/Twitter

The Punjab Police has arrested five people in connection with the RPG attack at its Mohali office and pointed at the nexus of militant outfit Babbar Khalsa International and Pakistan’s spy agency ISI.

Director General of Police V K Bhawra said a sixth accused is in police custody in a separate case.

