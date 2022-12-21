Mother of 3 out to defecate raped by 2 men near Jaipur

Mother of three out to defecate raped by two men near Jaipur

The woman was taken to a hospital due to excessive bleeding

PTI
PTI, Jaipur,
  • Dec 21 2022, 06:26 ist
  • updated: Dec 21 2022, 06:26 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A 35-year-old woman was allegedly raped in Muhana area of Jaipur on Tuesday by two men when her bathroom ran out of water and she was forced to go out to relieve herself, police said.

The incident happened early in the morning, they said.

Also Read | Ex-serviceman arrested in Bengaluru for raping maid

Assistant Commissioner of Police Harishankar said that the woman, a mother of three, had gone to a secluded place outside her house to relieve herself at around 5 am when two men raped her.

One of them stuffed a cloth in her mouth and the other raped her, he said, adding the accused are yet to be identified.

The woman was taken to a hospital due to excessive bleeding.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Rajasthan
rape
Crimes against women
Crime
India News

What's Brewing

DH Toon | Let sleeping dogs lie

DH Toon | Let sleeping dogs lie

Lesson: Prohibition doesn’t work

Lesson: Prohibition doesn’t work

A tete-e-tete with Toto

A tete-e-tete with Toto

Showing man his place, the Gita way

Showing man his place, the Gita way

Moments from Rahul’s Bharat Jodo Yatra

Moments from Rahul’s Bharat Jodo Yatra

Bugs, dogs and snubs: World of offbeat sports in 2022

Bugs, dogs and snubs: World of offbeat sports in 2022

 