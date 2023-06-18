MP: 3 cops taken off field duty for beating up man at police station

Three policemen were on Sunday removed from field duty for allegedly beating up a man at a police station in Madhya Pradesh's Niwari district, an official said on Sunday.

The action was taken after a video surfaced on Saturday, in which the victim was seen in a hospital with people claiming he had been beaten up at the police station.

The alleged incident took place at Teharka police station.

A 25-year-old man was called to the police station in connection with a complaint and allegedly beaten up by policemen, superintendent of police (SP) Ankit Jaiswal said.

Following a complaint, three policemen were removed from field duty, he said.

A probe has been ordered and further action will be taken based on its report, he said.

Meanwhile, sub-inspector Arpit Parashar, in-charge of Teharka police station, claimed that no such incident had taken place.

The police had received a complaint about the man, but he had reached a compromise with the complainant and no case was registered, the official said, claiming there was no question of the man being beaten up.

He further said that the man was already facing a criminal case.