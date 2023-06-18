Cops taken off field duty for beating up man at station

MP: 3 cops taken off field duty for beating up man at police station

A 25-year-old man was called to the police station in connection with a complaint and allegedly beaten up by policemen

PTI
PTI, Niwari,
  • Jun 18 2023, 21:53 ist
  • updated: Jun 18 2023, 21:53 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

Three policemen were on Sunday removed from field duty for allegedly beating up a man at a police station in Madhya Pradesh's Niwari district, an official said on Sunday.

The action was taken after a video surfaced on Saturday, in which the victim was seen in a hospital with people claiming he had been beaten up at the police station.

The alleged incident took place at Teharka police station.

A 25-year-old man was called to the police station in connection with a complaint and allegedly beaten up by policemen, superintendent of police (SP) Ankit Jaiswal said.

Also Read | Now, drones to help Bengaluru cops manage traffic
 

Following a complaint, three policemen were removed from field duty, he said.

A probe has been ordered and further action will be taken based on its report, he said.

Meanwhile, sub-inspector Arpit Parashar, in-charge of Teharka police station, claimed that no such incident had taken place.

The police had received a complaint about the man, but he had reached a compromise with the complainant and no case was registered, the official said, claiming there was no question of the man being beaten up.

He further said that the man was already facing a criminal case.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Madhya Pradesh
Police
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

'Scam 2003' to premiere on SonyLIV in September

'Scam 2003' to premiere on SonyLIV in September

Biryani 'Champions League' to be held in Kolkata, Delhi

Biryani 'Champions League' to be held in Kolkata, Delhi

Linda Hamilton joins 'Stranger Things' season 5 cast

Linda Hamilton joins 'Stranger Things' season 5 cast

Kia to launch EV9 that gives 501 km on single charge

Kia to launch EV9 that gives 501 km on single charge

'The Archies' trailer takes viewers 'back in time'

'The Archies' trailer takes viewers 'back in time'

Meerut's 12-kg samosa: Eat in 30 mins, win Rs 71K

Meerut's 12-kg samosa: Eat in 30 mins, win Rs 71K

Heart of Stone: Alia to make Hollywood debut on Aug 11

Heart of Stone: Alia to make Hollywood debut on Aug 11

NASA’s Apollo 11 moon quarantine broke down

NASA’s Apollo 11 moon quarantine broke down

 