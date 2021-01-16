MP Cong protests farm laws; Nath, Digvijaya take part

The Madhya Pradesh Congress on Friday protested at nearly 500 places in the state against the Centre's new farm laws, with state unit chief Kamal Nath driving a tractor in his native Chhindwara and senior leader Digvijaya Singh taking part in a rally in Sehore.
Nath said a majority of the farmers in MP had not got minimum support price (MSP) for their produce and the implementation of the three new laws would only increase woes in the agricultural sector.
Singh, who took part in a tractor rally in Baktara, called them "black laws" and said they were totally against the interests of the farmers.
Former minister PC Sharma led the protest in Bhopal.
Protests were also held in Guna, Narsinghpur, Dewas and Rewa among other places, party functionaries said.
At 18 mn, India has world's largest diaspora population
Telescopes on moon could illuminate the cosmic dark age
Money grows on trees! Firm seeks finance from forests
Hopes for Tokyo’s Summer Olympics darken
Wikipedia turns 20 | Most read topics in 2020
How India is gearing up for Covid-19 vaccination drive
How long will global tourist hubs remain 'ghost towns'?
Solace in prayer as Covid-19 toll nears 2 million
The Lead: Read(s) of the week — Cricket and horror