MP Cong protests farm laws; Nath, Digvijaya take part

PTI
  • Jan 16 2021, 04:15 ist
  • updated: Jan 16 2021, 04:15 ist
The Madhya Pradesh Congress on Friday protested at nearly 500 places in the state against the Centre's new farm laws, with state unit chief Kamal Nath driving a tractor in his native Chhindwara and senior leader Digvijaya Singh taking part in a rally in Sehore.

Nath said a majority of the farmers in MP had not got minimum support price (MSP) for their produce and the implementation of the three new laws would only increase woes in the agricultural sector.

Singh, who took part in a tractor rally in Baktara, called them "black laws" and said they were totally against the interests of the farmers.

Former minister PC Sharma led the protest in Bhopal.

Protests were also held in Guna, Narsinghpur, Dewas and Rewa among other places, party functionaries said. 

