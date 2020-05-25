MP Congess man arrested for pasting 'missing' posters of Scindia

A Congress functionary was arrested on Sunday after 'missing' posters of BJP leader and former Guna MP Jyotiraditya Scindia with a reward of Rs 5,100 were put up at the gates of the latter's Jai Vilas palace in Gwalior in Madhya Pradesh, police said.

Scindia recently joined the BJP and the resignation of 22 supporter MLAs from the Congress and the MP Assembly led to the fall of the Kamal Nath government on March 20, and return of Shivraj Singh Chouhan as chief minister on March 23.

After BJP workers filed a complaint, Congress leader Siddharth Singh Rajawat was arrested while hunt was on for other accused, Jhansi Road police station City Superintendent of Police M Rajoria said.