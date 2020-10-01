Cong burns UP govt effigy for stopping Rahul, Priyanka

MP: Congress burns UP govt's effigy for stopping Rahul, Priyanka

PTI
PTI, Bhopal,
  • Oct 01 2020, 20:34 ist
  • updated: Oct 01 2020, 20:34 ist
Representative Image. Credit: AFP Photo

Congress workers burned the Yogi Adityanath government's effigy here on Thursday, questioning the Uttar Pradesh police's move of stopping party leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra when they were walking towards Hathras to meet the rape victim's family.

The party workers held a protest and burned the effigy near Lillie Talkies.

Local MLA Arif Masood, who led the protest, said, "Jungle raj is prevailing in Uttar Pradesh, where a Dalit daughter was raped."

"When our leaders Rahul Gandhiji and Priyanka Gandhiji set out to meet the victim's family they were stopped. The limit was crossed when Rahulji was pushed," he added.

"That is why we burnt the effigy of the Yogi Adityanath government. Time has come for the entire nation to stand together to ensure that the voice of the Dalits is not suppressed," Masood said.

Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra were on Thursday detained by the Uttar Pradesh police after they were stopped on the Yamuna Expressway in Greater Noida while walking towards Hathras to meet the rape victim's family.

Rahul Gandhi also fell down in the scuffle after police tried to stop him and his supporters from proceeding on the Yamuna Expressway near the Jewar toll plaza. Pictures of the incident were shared by the party.

Meanwhile, criticising Yogi Adityanath over the detention of Gandhis, former Madhya Pradesh minister and Congress leader Sajjan Singh Verma said it showed the cowardice of the UP government.

"Is getting justice for a daughter a crime in India?" the Congress MLA asked.

Entire Congress party is on the ground on the issue of atrocities against women and if the Modi government wants, it can fill the jails in the country with the Congress workers, he added.

Providing secure environment to daughters should be the topmost priority of any government, Verma said in a statement. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Madhya Pradesh
Bhopal
Congress
Rahul Gandhi
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra
Hathras rape case

What's Brewing

Christened after coronavirus: Babies, 'bondas' & more

Christened after coronavirus: Babies, 'bondas' & more

Museum Ludwig's art exhibit is faking it but making it

Museum Ludwig's art exhibit is faking it but making it

It burned everything: Fires on Brazil's indigenous land

It burned everything: Fires on Brazil's indigenous land

A nation that controlled the pandemic without lockdowns

A nation that controlled the pandemic without lockdowns

Govt to set-up app store alternative to Google, Apple

Govt to set-up app store alternative to Google, Apple

 