MP: Folk singer booked over cartoon on urination row

MP: Folk singer booked over cartoon on Sidhi urination incident

Santosh Singh, in-charge of MG Road police station, said action would be taken after a probe.

PTI
PTI, Bhopal/Indore,
  • Jul 08 2023, 05:48 ist
  • updated: Jul 08 2023, 05:48 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

 Popular folk singer and writer Neha Rathore was booked on Friday for allegedly posting a cartoon on Twitter on the urination incident in Sidhi in Madhya Pradesh, a police official said.

Rathore has been booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, including section 153 A (promoting enmity between different groups), on the complaint of Madhya Pradesh BJP SC Cell media in charge Suraj Khare, said Habibganj police station in-charge Manish Raj Bhadoria.

Khare said Rathore, who gained popularity from her song 'UP me ka ba', had posted a cartoon showing a man in a saffron outfit urinating on a man.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh CM Chouhan washes feet of urination incident victim, apologises to him
 

In Indore, an FIR was lodged during the day against tribal leader Lokesh Mujalda and journalist Abhishekh A on the complaint of RSS activist Surendra Singh Alawa for sharing social media posts containing cartoons against the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh in the backdrop of the urination incident, police said.

The cartoon, shared on Facebook and Twitter, showed a person in RSS uniform in an allegedly objectionable manner as per the complainant, a police official said.

They have been charged under Sections 153-A (promoting enmity between different groups), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of public peace), 505 (ii) (statements conducing to different classes) of the Indian Penal Code as well as provisions of the Information Technology Act, an official said.

Santosh Singh, in-charge of MG Road police station, said action would be taken after a probe.

After the FIR was lodged, journalist Abhishek tweeted, "Friends, I shared a cartoon about the Sidhi incident. The cartoon has hurt the sentiments of some friends. Therefore, the cartoon has been deleted and I apologize. I have no intention of hurting anyone.”

Meanwhile, BJP's Legal Cell's Indore unit convener Nimesh Pathak said they have lodged a complaint against folk singer Neha Singh Rathore at the Choti Gwaltoli police station in the city.

Pathak alleged Rathore had shared an objectionable cartoon on Twitter but added that police were yet to register a case on their complaint.

A man identified as Pravesh Shukla was arrested after a video of him urinating on a tribal youth went viral on social media on Tuesday.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Madhya Pradesh
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

Finding Dakhni food

Finding Dakhni food

Man enters Karnataka Assembly posing as MLA, held

Man enters Karnataka Assembly posing as MLA, held

Pak woman's affair with Indian man on PUBG ends in jail

Pak woman's affair with Indian man on PUBG ends in jail

How ‘drinkflation’ affects the price of your pint

How ‘drinkflation’ affects the price of your pint

Rains subside in Kerala, many lodged in relief camps

Rains subside in Kerala, many lodged in relief camps

Object hurled at Drake during concert in Chicago

Object hurled at Drake during concert in Chicago

 