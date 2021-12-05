MP woman seeks cops' help to track 'invisible' thief

MP woman govt engineer seeks cops' help to track 'invisible' thief stealing her food and 'eroding' ornaments

However, the police ruled out any mischief or the role of any 'invisible force' as claimed by the complainant

PTI
PTI, Betul ,
  • Dec 05 2021, 19:09 ist
  • updated: Dec 05 2021, 19:09 ist

The police in Betul district of Madhya Pradesh was left baffled when a woman government engineer sought their help claiming that some "invisible force" has been stealing her clothes, money and food besides reducing the weight of her jewellery, an official said on Sunday.

The complainant is a sub-engineer posted under the Prime Minister Rural Road Mission, he said. "She filed a written complaint at the Kotwali police station on Friday claiming that an unidentified force was eating away her food and also reducing the weight of her ornaments," Kotwali police station in-charge Ratnakar Hingve said.

The complainant repeated her claims while talking to reporters on Saturday. She has sought the help of the police to resolve the "theft" of her food, clothes etc which she claimed has been taking place for the past 4-5 days.

However, the police ruled out any mischief or the role of any "invisible force" as claimed by the complainant, but said she is hallucinating and will be referred to a psychiatrist for counselling. "It is a known fact that the weight of ornaments automatically reduces by some milligrams over time due to their use," Hingve added

