Mulayam Singh Yadav's condition improving, says hospital

PTI
PTI, Lucknow,
  • Aug 11 2020, 13:40 ist
  • updated: Aug 11 2020, 13:40 ist
Mulayam Singh Yadav. Credit: PTI Photo

Samajwadi Party founder and former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Mulayam Singh Yadav's health is improving, the hospital where he is admitted to said on Tuesday.

Yadav was admitted to Medanta Hospital here last Friday following an infection in the urinary tract. His test results for coronavirus were negative.

"His condition is improving. He is much better (now)," Medanta Hospital Director Rakesh Kapoor told PTI on Tuesday.

Kapoor had earlier said the 80-year-old SP leader also underwent ultrasound, blood and urine tests.

SP spokesperson Rajendra Chaudhary had said on Saturday that party chief Akhilesh Yadav and his wife Dimple Yadav had visited the hospital on Friday night to enquire about the condition of the party patriarch.

