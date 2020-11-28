'Mumkin': Youth livelihood programme launched in J&K

Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on Friday launched a youth livelihood programme 'Mumkin' by distributing subsidized small commercial vehicles among 10 young beneficiaries across the Union Territory.

The Union Territory administration in partnership with Ashok Leyland has moved towards achieving the vision of the prime minister to provide sustainable livelihood to youth under the 'Mumkin' scheme for the transport sector, the LG said.

"With this partnership, we aim to move towards creation of a better socio-economic ecosystem, self-employment opportunities, and elimination of poverty in the Union Territory," Sinha said.

"We are on a mission to uplift, mentor and provide sustainable livelihood to the youth of Jammu Kashmir. The idea behind this initiative is to provide small commercial vehicles to youths with reasonable subsidies both from the manufacturer and the government, enabling them to earn a decent livelihood," he said.

These mini-commercial vehicles will enable our youth between the age of 22 to 35 years to contribute to the growth of the Union Territory, the LG said.

"I have given the mantra of four P's -- peace, progress, prosperity, and people-first -- for the holistic development and to make Jammu Kashmir Atma Nirbhar. I am happy to share that we are swiftly moving towards this direction," Sinha said.

Dheeraj Hinduja, Chairman, Ashok Leyland, said, "We are delighted to partner with and appreciate the faith extended by the Government of Jammu & Kashmir in us to help enhance the welfare of the people and to make their youth Atma Nirbhar, in the truest sense".