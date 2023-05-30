'Wrestlers won’t be allowed to protest at India Gate'

'National monument not demonstration site, wrestlers will not be allowed to protest at India Gate'

The Delhi Police will suggest alternative sites that are designated for protests such as Ramleela Ground and Burari

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • May 30 2023, 18:36 ist
  • updated: May 30 2023, 18:38 ist
Indian wrestlers Vinesh Phogat (C) with others are detained by the police while attempting to march to India's new Parliament. Credit: AFP Photo

The agitating wrestlers will not be allowed to shift their sit-in to India Gate as the national monument is not a site for demonstrations and alternative places for their dharna will be suggested, police sources said on Tuesday.

The country's top wrestlers, who were removed by the Delhi Police from their Jantar Mantar protest site on Sunday, had earlier in the day said they would immerse their medals in the Ganga and sit on a hunger strike "until death" at the India Gate.

Also Read: 'Will throw our medals in Ganga,' say wrestlers amid ongoing protest

"India Gate is not a protest site and we will not allow them (wrestlers) to protest there," a police source said.

"They have not approached us till now with any such request. If they want to protest, they will have to submit a written communication to the DCP concerned, following which a call will be taken accordingly," he said.

The Delhi Police will suggest alternative sites that are designated for protests such as Ramleela Ground and Burari, the source added.

On Monday, the police said they would not be allowed to protest at Jantar Mantar.

The wrestlers had been protesting at Jantar Mantar since April 23 against Wrestling Federation of India chief and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, accusing him of sexually harassing women grapplers.

