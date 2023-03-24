Navjot Sidhu's wife diagnosed with cancer

Navjot Sidhu, a former MLA from Amritsar, is serving a one-year jail term in Patiala central prison in a 1988 road rage death case

PTI
PTI, Chandigarh,
  • Mar 24 2023, 01:45 ist
  • updated: Mar 24 2023, 01:45 ist
Navjot Singh Siddhu. Credit: PTI Photo

Former Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu's wife, Navjot Kaur Sidhu, on Thursday tweeted that she has been diagnosed with stage two invasive cancer.

“He (Navjot Sidhu) is in the prison for a crime he has not committed. Forgive all those involved. Waiting for you each day outside probably suffering more than you. As usual trying to take your pain away, asked for sharing it. Happened to see a small growth, knew it was bad,” Kaur said on Twitter.

In another tweet, she said, “Waited for You, seeing you were denied justice again and again. Truth is so powerful but it takes your tests time and again. KALYUG. Sorry can't wait for you because it's stage 2 invasive cancer. Going under the knife today. No one is to be blamed because it's GODS plan: PERFECT (sic).”

Navjot Sidhu, a former MLA from Amritsar, is serving a one-year jail term in Patiala central prison in a 1988 road rage death case.

On May 20 last year, Sidhu was sent to jail after he surrendered before a court in Patiala after being sentenced to one-year rigorous imprisonment by the Supreme Court in the case.

Navjot Singh Sidhu
India News
Cancer

