Navjot Singh Sidhu seeks a week's time to surrender, citing 'medical condition'

DH Web Desk,
  • May 20 2022, 11:01 ist
  • updated: May 20 2022, 11:04 ist
Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu. Credit: IANS Photo

Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu, who has been sentenced to a year in jail in the 1988 road rage case, has sought a week's time to surrender, citing some "medical conditions".

Sidhu's lawyer senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi has been asked by the Supreme Court to move a proper application and mention it before the CJI bench.

More to follow...

Navjot Singh Sidhu
Supreme Court
India News

