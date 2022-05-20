Navjot Singh Sidhu seeks a week's time to surrender, citing 'medical condition'

Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu, who has been sentenced to a year in jail in the 1988 road rage case, has sought a week's time to surrender, citing some "medical conditions".
Sidhu's lawyer senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi has been asked by the Supreme Court to move a proper application and mention it before the CJI bench.
More to follow...
