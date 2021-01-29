Naxals being pushed on backfoot: Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Thursday said his government's three-pronged strategy of "trust, development and security" has helped in pushing Naxals on defensive.

He was speaking to reporters after chairing a meeting of the 'unified command' -- which comprises state and central officials -- to review the security situation and development works in Naxal-affected areas of the state.

"It was the second meeting of the unified command in my tenure. For the first time, there is good coordination between state and central forces and joint operations are being carried out (against Naxals)," he said.

"Our policies of trust, development and security have resulted in pushing Naxals on the backfoot. In the coming days, we will be successful in cornering them and head towards eliminating the menace," he added.

State Home Minister Tamradhwaj Sahu, Senior Security Adviser in the Union Home Ministry K Vijay Kumar and senior officials of police and paramilitary forces attended the meeting.