NCPCR seeks report from Delhi Police on Dalit girl's case

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has sought a report from Delhi Police in connection with the alleged rape and murder of a nine-year-old Dalit girl, whose body was cremated without her parents' consent, in the national capital.

The police has been asked to submit a "detailed report" within 48 hours as the NCPCR took suo motu cognizance of the incident which was reported on Sunday.

The NCPCR sent the notice to Delhi Police on Tuesday. "The commission is committed to ensure that no guilty escape," NCPCR Chairperson Priyank Kanoongo said.

Locals are protesting in Nangal village in south-west Delhi demanding justice for the girl even as former Congress president Rahul Gandhi visited the family and pledged his support in their fight.

Read | 'My responsibility to help them': Rahul Gandhi meets family of Dalit minor allegedly raped, killed in Delhi

The Delhi Commission for Women also launched an inquiry into the incident and summoned the Delhi Police officials after the girl’s parents alleged that she was raped and her body was forcibly cremated by the priest.

The girl had gone to collect water from a cooler in a crematorium near her house after informing her mother on Sunday evening. However, half an hour later, the priest at the crematorium informed the mother that the girl was electrocuted and forced them to cremate her immediately saying that if a post mortem is conducted, the victim's organs may be stolen.

However, later in the night the father and mother approached police following suspicion that the girl was sexually assaulted and murdered.

Police arrested the priest Radhey Shyam and three others -- Kuldeep, Laxmi Narain and Salim.